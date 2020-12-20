Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Dec. 30, 2005

In December 2004, school board member Barry Snodgrass asked his fellow board rnembers to consider changing the name of Geneseo's high school from "J.D. Darnall Senior High School " to Geneseo High School to help alleviate confusion.

The Geneseo chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at First Presbyterian Church. The program will be "Memorial Continental Hall" presented by Mary Gustafson. The hostess committee includes J Kellie Wright, Margaret Klingler and Jane Miller.

25 Years Ago

Dec. 29, 1995

Effective January 1, newspapers will no longer be collected in the parking lot behind the Geneseo Republic building. Russ Ward, the farmer who has been taking the newspapers, will no longer have an outlet for them after the first of the year.

Geneseo's indoor pool, located at 541 East North street, will open Wednesday, Jan. 3. The park district received a conditional license from the state but equipment problems delayed a hoped-for opening over the school district's Christmas break.

50 Years Ago

Dec. 24, 1970

The fifth and sixth hour choruses of Geneseo senior high school will present a Christmas program on TV-Channel 8 Christmas morning at 8:30.

Work is progressing as expected on the Geneseo Good Samaritan Center, except for the large amount of rain this year that hampered construction and will cause a slight delay in the expected Feb. 22, 1971 completion date.

100 Years Ago

Dec. 24, 1920

On Saturday, Jan. 16, at 2 p. m., on the premises, corner of Williams and East Orange street I will sell at public auction the property known as the Mrs. Wagle place, consisting of two lots, each 60x130. fronting south, barn 20x26 feet six room two story house, good well and cistern, public alley on west side of lots. One-third cash and balance March 1st with delivery of the deed at that date, Henry Band.

Get a Pathe phonograph for Christmas and make the whole family happy. Lynds’ Drug Store, exclusive agents.