Matt Schutte to join Carmen Law firm

Geneseo Republic

Carmen Law Office, P.C. is pleased to welcome Matt Schutte to the firm as Of Counsel. Matt began his legal career in 2005 as an Associate Attorney at what was then called Katz, Huntoon, and Fieweger, P.C., focusing primarily on civil litigation. In 2008, Matt was hired by the Henry County State's Attorney's Office as an Assistant State's Attorney, a role that he held until he was appointed as the State's Attorney in 2015, and then elected in 2016. Matt chose not to seek reelection in 2020 when his term ended, choosing to focus instead on a wider range of legal challenges. He brings with him over fifteen years of legal experience, including an extensive knowledge of criminal law gained from twelve years as a prosecutor.

Matt will focus his efforts primarily on civil litigation, criminal defense, divorce and custody matters, and estate planning.

Matt lives in Orion, Illinois, with his wife Stacey, three children, and their rambunctious puppy, Hela.