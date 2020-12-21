Luminaries create Holiday magic

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Geneseo’s 2020 Christmas Walk was a “two-part” event this year. Because of the heavy wet snow on Saturday, Dec. 12, Geneseo’s Victorian Luminary Display was postponed until Saturday, Dec. 19, and was to be a “stand alone” event, according to Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce.

He refers to the recent luminary display as a “lighting in a bottle” moment…Sullivan, a graduate of the GHS Class of 2000 and a GHS Choir alum explained, “I reached out to Pam Edwards, (GHS choir dept. assistant), to request caroling during the display. Pam then reached out to her network which attracted the attention of GHS Madrigal Alum. GHS Choir Director Stephen LaCroix then reached out about the idea of inviting GHS Madrigal Alum, seeing it as an opportunity to also reconnect with former students and help brighten our Christmas season through the power of song.”

There were about 30 Madrigal singers in the band shell on Saturday evening, and Sullivan said, “Everything just clicked and the entire collaboration came together in about 48 hours.