DAR names 20-21 Good Citizens

Geneseo Republic

Five area high school students have been selected as DAR Good Citizens by their respective teachers and classmates. They have demonstrated dependability, service, leadership and patriotism to an outstanding degree.

Those selected as DAR Good Citizens by their respective schools are:

GRACE ANN BARMAN, daughter of Kurt & Denise Barman. She is a student at Alwood HS

RHETT HULICK, son of Brad & Teresa Hulick. He is a student at Annawan HS

KENDALL PAIGE LEWIS, daughter of Mike & Dawn Lewis. She is a student at Cambridge HS

ALISON NICOLE BOWERS, daughter of Scott & Kristie Bowers. She is a student at Geneseo HS

RILEY ELAINE FILLER, daughter of Chip & Jill Filler. She is a student at Orion HS

In addition to being selected by their peers and teachers the students may enter a scholarship contest. To participate in the scholarship contest, the student must submit an application indicating their school and community activities, a grade transcript, two letters of recommendation, and an essay administered under the supervision of a faculty or DAR member. The essay must be completed at one sitting, within a two-hour time limit, without assistance or reference materials. Students have the option to use their computer to write their essay. Essays may be no longer than 550 words. Each contest entry is evaluated by independent, non-DAR judges. The winning entry is advanced through district, state, and national levels of judging. DAR Good Citizens who enter the scholarship contest are eligible for scholarship awards beyond the chapter level. Each state winner receives a scholarship award in the amount of $250 and a special state DAR Good Citizens pin and certificate. National Division (multi-states groups) winners receive a scholarship award in the amount of $500. Two national winners will be invited to Washington, DC to attend Continental Congress and each will be awarded a $5,000 scholarship, a certificate, and a silver bowl.

The title for the essay for this year was: “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It” and the Focus Question: “How do the combined actions of so many good citizens keep our nation moving forward?”

The five area DAR Good Citizens will be recognized at the Geneseo Chapter DAR Youth Awards Day event is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 1:00 pm at The First Presbyterian Church, 133 E. North Street, Geneseo, IL.