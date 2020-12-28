Albert Wayne Colter

Geneseo Republic

A.Wayne Colter, 95, of Geneseo, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Genesis Senior Living – Illini Restorative Care, Silvis, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded and a graveside memorial service will be scheduled for both Wayne and Evelyn at a later date. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Henry County Humane Society – Geneseo, 14606 Roos Hill Road, Geneseo, IL, 61254.

Wayne was born May 21, 1925, the son of H. Edgar and H. Lucille (Burnside) Colter, in Tina, MO. He graduated high school in Geneseo IL and went on to proudly serve in the United States Army. Wayne married Evelyn Sundvall on August 6, 1950. She preceded him in death on November 1, 2020. He was employed as an industrial photographer at International Harvester Company, East Moline Works for 34 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 350; Geneseo Emergency Unit; former board member of Farmers Mutual Electric Co. and was a Mason. After retirement, Wayne and Evelyn enjoyed traveling to Mission/McAllen Texas for the Winter and did so for over 30 years.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Gary (Rebecca) Colter, Cambridge, IL; grandchild, Scott (Tracy) Colter; great-grandchildren, Keith Colter, Jenna Colmer, Neo Colter, and Xanthia Colter; three great-great grandchildren, Jordian Perez, Kevin Colter, and Jaela Perez; two nieces, Reba Winegardner and Sheila Colter; and two nephews, Don and Jim Schaffer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Lucille; wife, Evelyn; brother, G.Allen Colter; grandson, Kevin Colter; stepmother, Murphy Colter; and three stepbrothers.