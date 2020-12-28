Atkinson residents will not get increase

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

It is official. Residents received a Christmas gift from the village board. At their meeting on Monday, Dec. 21, trustees approved a tax levy that does not reflect any increase in property taxes levied by the village.

The levy is set at $119,100.00.

The levy is based on 14,692,841 equalized assessed valuation for the village, total taxable value of all property in the village.

In other business, the board reviewed the plans for the water main project but decided to gather more information before final approval. The board will ask Zach Howell of Shive-Hattery Engineering, Moline, to provide additional information.

In 2019, the board spending $38,400 to replace water mains in the downtown. The work will be included with the water main/ water meter project that is being done at an estimated cost of $872,000, with work which was expected to begin this summer but has been delayed due to guidelines in place as a result of the pandemic.

The board also:

-Approved renting the kitchen area in the former grade school to Andie Konie, Cambridge, who operates Dinner on Me, which is a business where Konie prepares meals, freezes them, takes orders and sells them. Kones will pay $100 a month to the village use the kitchen area four times each month.