Galva will have race for alderman

by Carol Townsend correspondent

There will be a race for second and third ward aldermen in Galva on the April ballot.

Douglas Anderson is running on the Peoples Party for third ward alderma and David Trigg is running on the Independent ticket for the four year term. The two are seeking the seat of Wayde Buck who choose not to run.

Incumbent Jackie Clucas is running on the Peoples Party unopposed for the two year term.

In second ward Incumbent James Hartman is running for the four year term on the Peoples Party and John Wirth has filed the petition to run Independent for the seat.

First ward incumbent Jamie Hopping is unopposed for his four year seat.