Galva Library offers curbside only in January

by Carol Townsend correspondent

The Galva Public Library will not be open to the public from December 28th through the month of January.

The Library will offer curbside service on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons.

Call , 309-9322180 or email , galvalibrarystaff@yahoo.com , the library to order what you want.

The staff will gather materials, place holds, etc. on materials you want.

The reason for the closure is there will be an overhaul to the first floor with new painting etc.