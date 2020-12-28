Galva School Board to have multiple seats open

by Carol Townsend correspondent

The Galva school board will have a lot of new faces as four incumbents are not seeking re-election.

There are 2 two year seats up for election. There were the seats of Tyler Glaser and Aaron King. They were both appointed til the next election. Both are not seeking their seats on the April ballot.

Newcomers Eric Bates and Brittany Boston are seeking the two year seats on the April ballot.

Three incumbent seats outside of Galva township whose seats are up for re-election are Andrew Larson, Darcy Jeffries and Gary Edmonds.

Larson will seek re-election but both Edmonds and Jeffries are not re-running.

Newcomers seeking a seat are Kaleena Conrad and Laura Burks.