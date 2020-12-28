Richmond Hill Players offer scholarships

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

The Richmond Hill Players in Geneseo have announced two scholarships available to qualifying seniors. They are: Performance Scholarship and Technical Scholarship.

To be eligible, applicants must meet the criteria of:

-Must be a graduating senior, from any area high school, in the spring of 2021.

-Must be planning post high school education.

-Must have had experience with Richmond Hill Players prior to applying for either of the scholarships.

-For the technical scholarship, the applicant must be planning to further their education in some form of theater technical program.

-For the performance scholarship, there is no requirement of their area of study.

-Applications will be available on the Richmond Hill Players website, www.rhplayers.com, and must be received between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2021.