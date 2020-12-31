Geneseo students New Year's resolutions

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

For almost the last 20 years – I think I started a tradition in 2002 when I visited the Managing Lifestyle classes and asked if any of the seniors in those classes would like to submit a New Year’s resolution for a story in the newspaper. I wanted to continue that tradition and I recruited Alison Stern, Managing Lifestyles instructor at GHS, to help me this year as students were learning remotely. Thanks to her, we were able to receive resolutions from some senior students currently enrolled in the Managing Lifestyles classes. – Claudia Loucks

Stern said, “Obviously things have been anything but normal this school year, but students have been so wonderful adapting to all the changes thrown their way. Managing Lifestyles is a senior only class, and they have shown their age and maturity navigating these strange times. I have wanted to keep some normalcy in class content so with your help, we made this activity work…virtually!”

“Students wrote their 2021 resolutions and submitted their own ‘selfies’,” she said. “While some of these resolutions are typical resolutions, I saw many students reflect on how chaotic this year has been. It has been a hard year on everyone, but especially these seniors missing out on so much. The reflection and positive thoughts in their resolutions not only gives them hope for a better 2021, but they gave me hope as well.”

It’s “out with the old,” and “in with the new” for several seniors at Geneseo High School as they share resolutions for the New Year.

Each New Year brings with it the very best intentions by young and old alike for the forthcoming 365 days. In earlier times, when most people lived in rural areas, preparations for the New Year included slaughtering any livestock that could not survive the dark months of winter. Thus, the origin of “New Year’s resolutions,” when people should “slaughter” their weaknesses.

A modern day ritual involves writing down faults that one hopes to be rid of and then burning the paper.

Resolutions from senior students in Ali Stern’s Managing Lifestyles classes:

Chloe Adams – “As a high school student, I often stressed about getting all A’s in school. However, I realized that what you learn and take away from the lessons in class should be more important than the grades you earn. The knowledge you obtain from going to school will ultimately prepare you for a job and the real world ahead. Therefore, my resolution for 2021 is to focus more on my learning than just my grades.”

Madeline Barickman – “2020 has been a rough and unpredictable year for us all, but it has also helped me highlight areas where I can better myself. In 2021, I will work on being more decisive and confident in the decisions I make. I will spend more quality time with the people who are closest to me. I will communicate more effectively with others. Last but not least, I will appreciate every opportunity I am given, not take anything for granted, and put 100 percent effort into all of my activities.”

Alison Bowers – “In 2021, I will focus on stress management through meditation and stress coping techniques. I will also work harder to make meaningful memories with people that I haven’t been able to spend much time with this past year due to Covid. Finally, I’m going to end procrastination by keeping up to date to-do lists and setting goals for myself every day so I can be the most productive, best version of myself.”

Taylor DeSplinter – “My New Year’s resolution for 2021 is to be a better version of myself. Through tough times like these, it is best to focus in on oneself and figure out how to be a better you. For me, this includes staying fit, having a better attitude, and figuring out my plans for college and after.”

Sebastian Einfeldt – “My New Year’s resolutions are going to be: I would very much like to get back in the habit of working out 3-4 times a week. This has been on my mind a lot recently because of Corona virus. I really haven’t been motivated to do a whole lot. With the New Year coming I think that this will be a great time to get back in shape.”

Grace Girten – “My New Year’s resolution is to procrastinate less. This year has taught me that I cannot take anything for granted, including time. I want to work on being more efficient with my time in order to focus on what is most important in my life.”

Brenna McGuire – “My 2021 New Year’s resolution is to prioritize family. After this crummy year, I have realized that family will always be there when everything else is taken away. I want to make sure that I put my family first this year and help them to realize how much I appreciate them.”

Mackenzie Norville – “I will work on my school work to bring my grades up. I have never had an issue with my grades before this year, so this is a surprising goal for me. I chose to take some challenging classes this year and, because of the Pandemic, I have struggled more than ever before. I hope that by making a goal I will have a greater chance of achieving it and working hard for it.”

Hannah Rakestraw – “My 2021 New Year’s resolution is to spend less time on my phone. Rather than wasting hours on my phone like I do now, I would like to spend more time with friends and family. Spending less time on my phone will also allow me to stay focused on school work and avoid getting distracted. Hopefully, I will be able to use the time that I normally spend on my phone to make many fun memories in 2021!”

Rose Santiago – “I feel that we all can agree on just how confusing and frustrating this year has been. We have had to make so many adjustments but the beauty of that can sometimes lead us to do better and change habits we are not happy with. In 2021, my resolution is to continue going to church and excel in my studies. Both of this aid in me feeling like my best self and what’s better than feeling joy as well as accomplishment in these difficult times?”

Megan Soria – “My New Year’s resolution is to find ways to spend more time with my friends. Since the pandemic, my friends and I have struggled to come up with alternatives to being around each other in person. I want to find a way to see them more often while still keeping the people around me safe.”

Cadence Talbert – “My New Year’s resolution this year is to be the best athlete I can be through my Faith. In order to play collegiate soccer, I need to be physically fit and mentally focused on Christ.”

Evelyn Wilson – Being a senior in high school can be nerve–wracking and at times, overwhelming. It’s easy to get caught up in planning for the future, and often times it’s hard to imagine how different my life is going to be in a year. My New Year’s resolution is to focus on the now. I want to enjoy the ongoing moments I experience with family and friends by taking advantage of the opportunities I have to do so.”

Kade Ariano – “My New Year’s resolution is to perform a weekly workout routine, and in addition to this, fuel my body with healthy foods. Academically, I want to maintain high grades, in order to set myself up for success in the future.”

Abigail Barickman – “Most of us can agree that this past year hasn’t been anything we thought it would be, but with that comes growth. I have learned many things about myself in 2020 that I hope to bring with me into the next year. In 2021, I plan to spend as much time as I can with my family and friends. I am also going to make a decision on where I want to spend the next 4 years of my life at college, and what I am interested in studying there. I plan to be more confident in myself and the decisions I make, and stay true to who I am as an individual and as an athlete. 2021 will be a year full of change, but I can’t wait to see what it has in store for me!”

Brandon Cathcart – “My New Year’s resolution for 2021 will be to procrastinate less. I chose this as I sometimes procrastinate about things for school that I shouldn’t and that causes a problem. But this is a very reasonable and reachable resolution.”

Parker DeSplinter – “My New Year’s resolutions for 2021 will be focused on my well being. 2020 has just sucked, life has changed for everyone. I would like to get my life back on track by first getting on a better daily schedule. I stay up too late, and sleep too much during the day. I would also like to get more active with walking, running or riding a bike on a regular basis. Lastly, I would like to work more so that I save some money and buy myself a different car.”

Logan Fitzpatrick – “In 2021 my goal is to procrastinate less. This will make my day more productive by getting things done as soon as possible. I will accomplish this by working ahead and getting assignments turned in early.”

Keyera Garcia – “My New Year’s resolution is to start saving my money and not spending it so willingly. My plan is to set a goal for each week that a certain amount of money goes into a spot that is for saving only. I’m also going to have a spot to put a little bit in that I can only spend every other month on stuff that I think I want. In the end I hope to have extra money to have enough to get something nice for myself that I might need.”

Katelyn Johnson – “In 2021 I would really like to start drinking more water. It really helps with my skin and it just overall makes me feel better and healthier. I also want to start doing a better job at saving my money. With college coming up, I think it’s important that I start to save my money. Lastly, I want to do a better job at keeping a day-to-day routine rather than just doing random things to fill in my time throughout my day.”

Mason Jones – “Going through 2020 and the year we’ve had I realized that you can’t rush to conclusions and expect the best. I came in thinking that everything would pass by, and I would ease by but it caught up to me. So this next year 2021 no matter how bad it is I want to slow down, take my time in life and look at things objectively and really try and create joy any way I can.

Marcus Matten – “My resolution is to save up enough money for a car by the time I graduate. I hope to be doing this by putting away every other pay check into a savings account. Thankfully a good benefit to help me is for my 17th birthday my sister said she’ll put money aside every month to help me towards the car. Lastly my Dad said he’ll match my price on how much I save up for a vehicle.”

Tate McVicker – “I want to figure out what I am going to do after high school. I will start looking for options so I know what opportunities are available.”

Bruce Moore – “My 2021 resolution is to go on more road trips in my green truck. This truck is held very close to my heart and it deserves to be driven to exotic places. Sometimes this truck gets overshadowed by my amazing “Golden Eagle” Jeep but the truth is: the truck has always been there for me when the Jeep doesn’t want to start, when I need to get somewhere by going faster than 55mph, or when the weather is too cold to drive topless in a Jeep. I know that my time with this truck is limited as I am going to college in the fall and the truck will not be coming with me. So I need to make it feel appreciated by driving it and loving it.”

Robyn Nelms – “My New Year’s resolution is to step outside of my comfort zone. I can do this by trying new foods, doing new things such as skydiving, being kinder to people I don’t know and doing more things that scare me.”

Ava Perrigo – “My New Year’s resolution is to become more confident in myself. Sometimes it’s hard to give yourself some slack when you deserve it and I have trouble with that. So next year I hope to be more confident in myself which allows me to better my mental health as well (which I think everyone could use right now).”

Taya Peterson – “My New Year’s resolution is to write a lot more. I have an idea that I think could be turned into a book, at least length-wise, if I tried, and I’d love to see that happen.”

Abigail Reakes – “This year my resolution is to become more outgoing and to find something productive to do. In the last couple months it has been difficult to keep in touch with others as well as finding a purpose. A lot of us have been struggling with this, so I think this is a pretty good resolution.”

-Carson Rice – “My New Year’s resolution is to stop procrastinating. Since we’ve been at home doing school work, it’s sometimes tough to find the motivation to get it done. I just need to sit down and get my work done without any distractions. We’ll probably be online sometime next semester, so I’ll definitely have a chance to work on it.”

Charles Rice – “Every night before I go to bed I am going to try to reflect on my day. I will try to find five things I was thankful for that day. This is a tough time in everybody’s life, so I think it will be helpful to focus on the positives of the day. Hopefully this will make me a happier and more grateful person.”

Sidni Ringberg – “My New Year’s resolution for 2021 is to simply appreciate time more than I have. COVID-19 has made me realize how many people take time for granted. Looking at what the Class of 2021’s senior year would have looked like compared to what we are dealing with now, has just made me truly realize that time is just something we can’t get back. With that being said, 2021 is a time to take what we’ve learned in 2020 and use it to our advantage.”

Kaitlyn Skelton – “The year 2021 will be the year I go outside of my comfort zone. I want to take chances, make new friends and memories. Being in quarantine has really taught me to push myself and do the things I’ve always wanted to but were too scared. I’m going away to college in the fall, so this is the perfect year to try new things.”

-Maggi Weller – “In 2021, I will try my best to think of the good in every situation and how it impacts me in a positive way. I hope to have more gratitude and patience towards everyone in life. I need to put my emotions to the side and focus on the good intentions behind the actions of people in my life, especially my wonderful Mom.”

-Lily Wiese – “In 2021 I aspire to stop taking all the little moments for granted and to truly slow down and enjoy my last few months in Geneseo before we all go our separate ways for college. I also hope to become more intentional with my words and in my relationships with my friends and family. I am very excited for 2021 to hopefully kick off a better part of our senior year!”