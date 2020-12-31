Orion Tru Value store has new owner

Geneseo Republic

The Henry County Board approved a loan to the Orion True Value and new owner Adam Bakener located in Orion, IL. Blackhawk Bank & Trust in Silvis worked in collaboration with Henry County’s Rural Revolving Loan Operator to secure the project and keep the Orion True Value operating with the same number of employees. Future plans include adding lumber for purchase, increasing inventories, updated displays as well as increased marketing including a website.

The Henry County Rural Revolving Loan Fund Program (RRLF) has made 81 loans totaling $4.6 million, which have in return created and retained 1,090 jobs in the Henry County, Illinois work force. The RRLF monies are available to any new or existing business within Henry County. For more information on the Henry County RRLF Program contact Jim Kelly, Henry County Economic Development Director and RRLF Loan Administrator, at the Henry County Courthouse, (309) 937-3410