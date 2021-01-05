Black Hawk offers GED, ESL classes

Geneseo Republic

Black Hawk College offers Adult Education GED® and English as a Second Language (ESL) classes at no cost to students who qualify.

Day and evening GED® and evening ESL classes will begin Wednesday, Jan. 20 at the Community Education Center in Kewanee. All classes will be a mix of in-person and remote/online instruction.

For GED® classes, students can choose from:

Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon

OR

Monday-Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.

ESL classes will meet Monday-Thursday from 6-8:30 p.m.

Students first must register and take a test to determine their reading levels. All registration and testing must be done in-person and is by appointment only.

To schedule a registration and testing appointment, call 309-854-1875.