Black Hawk offers GED, ESL classes
Geneseo Republic
Black Hawk College offers Adult Education GED® and English as a Second Language (ESL) classes at no cost to students who qualify.
Day and evening GED® and evening ESL classes will begin Wednesday, Jan. 20 at the Community Education Center in Kewanee. All classes will be a mix of in-person and remote/online instruction.
For GED® classes, students can choose from:
Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon
OR
Monday-Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.
ESL classes will meet Monday-Thursday from 6-8:30 p.m.
Students first must register and take a test to determine their reading levels. All registration and testing must be done in-person and is by appointment only.
To schedule a registration and testing appointment, call 309-854-1875.