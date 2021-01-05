Chairmen appoint Stoller to Weaver's unexpired term

Geneseo Republic

Toulon) Republican county chairmen from the 37th State Senate district meet today to confirm the appointment of State Senator Elect Win Stoller to complete the term of State Senator Chuck Weaver.

Weaver resigned his seat on January 2, 2021.

Win Stoller will be sworn in soon to complete the remainder of the Weaver term that ends in January 13, 2021. Stoller is a Peoria area businessman and will participate in the upcoming lame duck session of the Illinois General Assembly.

“Win Stoller was the unanimous choice to fill the vacancy”, stated Jan Weber. Weber is the Henry County Republican chairman and served as chair of Monday meeting. “On behalf of the chairs in all counties in the district we wish him the best as he begins his work in Springfield”, continued Weber.

The 37th State Senate district cover ten counties in central and western Illinois including Bureau, Henry, Knox, LaSalle, Lee, Marshall, Mercer, Peoria, Stark and Woodford.