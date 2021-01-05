DAR selects Youth Citizenship Award winners

Geneseo Republic

The Geneseo chapter of the DAR has announced it's Youth Citizenship Award winners for the 20-21 school year. The award is given to one boy and one girl in 8th grade who exhibits honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism on a regular basis. They are presented to students from the Geneseo Middle School, Annawan Junior High, and Cambridge Junior High. Students are selected by the faculty at each of the schools.

Dylan Gehl - Geneseo Middle School

Parents: Maria and Barney Gehl

School activities: Geneseo Middle School cross country, track, wrestling, band, choir, jazz band, swing choir, spelling bee, and geography bee.

Other activities: Men's prayer breakfast, St. Malachy, and work on the farm

Awards and Honors received: Northside Leadership Award, Maple Leaf Medallion, and 2 time cross country state qualifier

Interests: Music, reading, running and outdoor activities, sports, programming, computer science and video production.

Sophia Clifton - Geneseo Middle School

Parent's name,: Sonya Clifton

School activities: Symphonic band, jazz band, Student Council, ILMEA Honors Band, enriched ELA

Other activities: Member Calvary Church of the Quad Cities, volunteer for Boys and Girls Club, volunteer for Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child, volunteer for Tim Clifton Agency, part time child and pet care taker, goalie and defender for Team Warriers of Geneseo soccer club, College for Kids student, 2014 Geneseo High School musical cast member - "Gretel" in the Sound of Music

Awards and Honors received: 2020 Daughters of the American Revolution Award, 2020 Geneseo Rotary Club Student of the Month, 2020 Geneseo Middle School Pride Award, 2020 Geneseo Middle School Leafs Award, 2020 3rd Place winner of the Meyer and Frances Shnuman Holocaust Visual Arts Contest, 2019 Adult, Child & Infant CPR class certification, 2019 Babysitting clinic certification-Black Hawk College, 2018 to present Geneseo Middle School honor roll, 2018 Art Achievement certificate, 2018 Musician of Character award, 2017-2020 Team Warrior Soccer medals and trophies

Interests: Hi, my name is Sofia Clifton, I am unique, but average christian teenager. I enjoy lots of things, including art, music, cooking, baking, reading, and traveling. I play three instruments (flute, alto saxophone, and guitar) and I love to sing all the time. Painting and drawing are tremendously therapeutic for me. I delight in expressing my emotions through my art pieces and music. I believe this is just something everyone can do because art doesn't have to look good to help one feel relaxed and releases any negative emotions. Thanks to my middle school art teacher who has helped me push my limits and find myself in art. Also, many thanks to my band teachers that work with me to progress my talents in music.

As I mentioned, I love baking and sometimes cooking! I even applied for a cast position on TLC's Kids Baking Championship, but the pandemic appeared right after, so as you can imagine the show was paused. It may seem odd to most, but I love baking so much that I even bake my own birthday cake every year! I started baking when my grandmother told me she owned her own business and designed wedding cakes. From then on, I wanted to present my artistic abilities on pastries and cakes. My other grandmother makes home-cooked meals and homemade bread quite often. The best part about my passion to bake is taste testing my delicious treats! I have my grandmothers to thank for my obsession and culinary talents!

I am working on broadening my horizons with tasting new foods, learning foreign languages, listening to different genres of movies/books.music, and checking out new fasion styles. I am currently learning French and Spanish. I found out I like spicy mayo, but hate regular mayo...and spicy sauces. I read my first horror story, by Edgar Allen Poe, in ELA this year, however, I found that I do not like horro. I shopped at a new store called "Rue 21". I. Love. That. Store!!! It has all my favorite colors, patterns, and trypes of clothing. I would say my wardrobe is 50% of the clothes from that store. I love experiencing new things and I have my parents to thank for supporting me through all of my new adventures.

School is such a great community, I truly enjoy attending school and absorbing new knowledge. I sincerely appreciate my school, teachers and staff. I find myself achieving great things when I'm in school. Now, most recently, I have been honored with this tremendous award for my hard work, dedication, integrity, grit, and respect! I am blessed to have such great friends, a supporting family, and wonderful teachers. It is truly and honor & privilege to receive this award! Thank you!

Tucker Snook - Cambridge Junior High

Parents: Wade and Candy Snook

School activities: FCA, FFA Trap Shooting, Set crew for High School plays and musicals, Concert band, Marching Band, Jazz Band, Choir, Soccer, and Cross Country

Other Activities: Attending Osco Community Church, helps with Children's Ministry, owner and operator of Tucker's Mowing

Awards and Honors: High Honor Roll throughout Junior High, Timoth Award granted through the AWANA program at church

Interests: Riding 4-wheeler, dirt bike and snowmobile, working on the farm, trap shooting, woodworking, working on equipment

Olivia Brown - Cambridge Junior High

Parents: Christopher and Lindsey Brown

School Activities: softball and Cheer

Other Activities: Attending youth group

Awards and Honors: Writing Award, Honor Roll

Interests: Reading, writing, camping, softball, spending time with family and friends.

Paige Sierens - Annawan Junior High

Parents: Bethany and Gary Sierens

School Activities: Basketball, Volleyball, and Student Council

Other activities: Church Choir (before Covid), helping on the family farm

Awards and Honors: High Honor Roll

Interests: Cooking, basketball, sewing, music and reading

Brody Childs - Annawan Junior High

Parents: Brian and Rachel Childs

School Activities: Student Council President, Maroon Platoon, Scholastic Bowl, Titians baseball, Braves basketball, Titans football and Braves track

Other Activities: Sacred Heart Confirmation class

Awards and Honors: Annawan Junior High Honor Roll

Interests: Sports, farming, hunting, fishing, history and politics/government