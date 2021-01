Geneseo Republic

The Kiwanis Club of Geneseo recently provided grants to the following organizations:

Abilities Plus $1,000

Rebuilding Together $1,000

GROWTH $500

Children’s Therapy Center $500

Geneseo Historical Association $375

RutabagA $375

Geneseo Art League $370

GPAC $250

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Kiwanis chose not to provide the grants face-to-face, therefore photographs were avoided.