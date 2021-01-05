Lunches for Geneseo School Kids

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Whether Geneseo School District students are in school in person, in classes on a Hybrid schedule or on an entirely remote learning schedule, lunches are available to them.

Michele Hepner, School District Food Service Director, said school meals are available and the Geneseo School Food Service will continue to provide meals for students and all children under the age of 18 at one of six locations across the school district.

Meals are free to all children and are funded through the Summer Food Service Program, made possible through a waiver sponsored by USDA and effective through June 30, 2021.

Hepner said, “We distribute lunches to students who are learning remotely whether that is three days a week or five days a week.

On a Hybrid model, students are learning in person two days each week, whether that be Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday. All students are on the remote learning schedule on Wednesday.

When students are in class in person, the meals are available to them in the school building.

Those people planning to receive the “grab and go” meals are asked to pre-order meals so Food Service staff will be able to have the proper amount of meals at the designated pickup locations. It is necessary to place the pre-order only once as long as there are no changes to the information.

Pre-order signup is on the Food Service link: dist228foodservice.com under the menu section.

Both breakfast and lunch meals will continue to be distributed on Mondays and Wednesdays at these locations and times:

-Geneseo High School – south drive by concert hall – stop at clear door - 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. 3 to 4:30 p.m.

-Brunch House Restaurant next to Willow Haven court - 7:30-7:45 a.m.

-Country Store off Wolf Road - 7 – 7:30 a.m.

-Millikin School – Front drive pick-up at the Co-Lab doors - 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m.

-Level Acres - Church lot 7:00 – 7:25 a.m.

-Atkinson Park - 12:05 -12:20 p.m.