River Valley and Lions team up delivering food baskets

by Carol Townsend correspondent

Pictured are the River Valley employees and Galva Lions Club members who helped Saturday December 19, to load the 108 food baskets which were delivered to Galva residents.

President Gary Edmonds said Monday night that the Galva community was very generous with donations this year. A gift card was put in each basket to be used at Hathaway’s Fresh Market. Edmonds said it is nice to support our Galva businesses.

River Valley stepped up this year and offered their building to sort and fill the baskets and they helped deliver to the area residents.

Galva high school students used to help in filling the baskets and also Galva schools collected a lot of food but due to COVID they were unable to participate this year.