Seats available on Galva School, township, Park district

by Carol Townsend correspondent

The Galva school board will have a lot of new faces as four incumbents are not seeking re-election.

There are 2 two year seats up for election. There were the seats of Tyler Glaser and Aaron King. They were both appointed til the next election. Both are not seeking their seats on the April ballot.

Newcomers Eric Bates and Brittany Boston are seeking the two year seats on the April ballot.

Three incumbent seats outside of Galva township whose seats are up for re-election are Andrew Larson, Darcy Jeffries and Gary Edmonds.

Larson will seek re-election but both Edmonds and Jeffries are not re-running.

Newcomers seeking a seat are Kaleena Conrad and Laura Burks.

Galva Library District has the following on the April ballot:

Incumbents Linda VanDeVelde and Cheryl Anderson are seeking their seats back for 6 year terms

Newcomer Patricia Emmerson is running for the seat left open for four years of Greg White who resigned. These seats are on the Non-Partition party.

Galva Park District has no race for 2 six year seats. Incumbents Kathryn Laurin and Patrick Sloan are seeking their seats for another 6 years.

Galva Township seats are Republican Party.

Everyone is seeking their seat as follows:

Dave McClintic, supervisor; Larry Cheline, township clerk; and trustees, James Huffman, Francis Maertens, John VanDeVelde and Mike Wexell.

As of Tuesday, no candidate had filed for road commissioner at the Henry County Courthouse for Galva township.