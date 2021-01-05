Win Stoller sworn in as State Senator

Geneseo Republic

PEORIA, IL – On Tuesday, January 5, Win Stoller took the Oath of Office, becoming the newest member of the Illinois General Assembly. This comes after former State Senator Chuck Weaver (R-Peoria) announced his retirement early from his term in order to give Stoller a head start.

After being sworn into office by Circuit Judge Stephen Kouri, State Senator Win Stoller (R- Germantown Hills) vowed to be an active voice for the ten counties that make up the 37th Senate District of Illinois.

“I am honored and humbled to be the chosen voice for our region of Central Illinois,” said Sen. Stoller. “I am ready to get to work and advocate for my constituents at the State Capitol, and am eager to help restore our great state.”

Sen. Stoller won the November general election this past November and will be inaugurated into the 102nd General Assembly on Wednesday, January 13.

As a lifelong resident of Germantown Hills near Peoria, Sen. Stoller has spent the last 23 years at Widmer Interiors in Peoria where he is the CEO.

He is a graduate of the University of Illinois, where he earned both his accounting degree and an MBA. He also has financial auditing experience as a CPA, having worked for Price Waterhouse upon graduating from U of I.

These key qualifications are why Stoller feels he will be able to make a positive difference in state government. “Illinois faces many challenges and desperately needs change. I intend to use my business education and experience to be helpful in turning around our state’s financial troubles. It starts by living within our means just like every family and every business.” said Sen. Stoller.

Illinois’ 37th Senate District is in Central Illinois and includes all or parts of Bureau, Henry, Knox, LaSalle, Lee, Marshall, Mercer, Peoria, Stark and Woodford counties.