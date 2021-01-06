Black Hawk offers welding classes

Geneseo Republic

Production MIG welding and Stick/TIG welding classes begin Monday, Jan. 25 at the Black Hawk College Industrial Training Lab Extension Center in Moline.

The non-credit classes meet for 140 hours over six weeks. The first 40 hours are classroom training. The remaining 100 hours are in the weld lab with hands-on experience and demonstrating the proper use of materials.

Classes are Monday-Friday, Jan. 25 to March 4. Choose from day or evening sessions – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 4-9 p.m. Cost is $1,999. Register by Tuesday, Jan. 19.

For more information, visit www.bhc.edu/welding.