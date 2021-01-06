Get by with a little help from our friends

The editorial staff here at the Henry County Republic is looking for some input from the readership. I'm currently looking for anyone who may have applied for the Emergency Rental Assistance or the Emergency Mortgage Assistance back in August or September, for assistance with Covid related payments to your bank or landlord. This was funded through the CARES act, and would fund up to $5000 in rental assistance or up to $15,000 in mortgage assistance to qualifying applicants. What is your story or experience?

You can contact me at bwelbers@geneseorepublic.com or I am generally available by phone at 779-229-0106.