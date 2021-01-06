Henry County Right to Life recognizes Right to Life month

Geneseo Republic

Every year the month of January provides Henry County Right to Life the opportunity to recognize and proclaim that unborn children are precious gifts from God and are created in His image. Therefore, our members believe that every life whether born or unborn has immeasurable value and worth.

This year Henry County Right to Life will focus on celebrating the gift of life and the sanctity of life with other pro-life organizations. In conjunction with the celebration, we invite you to consider ways of becoming involved with the pro-life movement.

Evaluate your own skill set and get plugged in to areas that best demonstrate your unique abilities. Areas of interest may include becoming involved with Henry County Right to Life, volunteering at the Quad Cities Pregnancy Resource Center or the Women’s Choice Center, participating in the fundraising events these two centers offer, and/or supporting pro-life legislation.

Being the sounding board for a frightened, anxious pregnant woman may be your gift to the pro-life community. Furthermore the commitment of praying for the movement and the unborn child may be your way of becoming involved. As you can see, the opportunities for participation really are endless.

Even though January has been designated as “Sanctity of Life Month,” the Henry County Right to Life organization is committed to making every month of the year a time of acknowledging that all life is sacred, that all life has significance, and that all life has meaning and a purpose.

If you have questions or want more information please call: 309-231-2657 or email henrycortl@yahoo.com.