Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Jan. 13, 2006

Geneseo and other area community leaders got a lesson on economic development through establishment of TIF (Tax Increment Financing) districts late Monday afternoon at a special meeting set up by an ad hoc committee appointed by Geneseo mayor, Pat Eberhardt.

City council members moved one step closer to making a new municipal building a reality. At their Jan. 10 meeting, city council members decided to advertise for bids for the projected $3.5 million project.

25 Years Ago

Jan. 12, 1996

Mayor Ed McCann will face a challenge in his bid for re-election from Art Glazier, who filed candidacy papers Monday, Jan. 8. City aldermanic candidates are unopposed: first ward alderman Robert Gillet; second ward Patrick. Eberhardt; third ward, Larry Swanson and fourth ward, Kevin Peterson.

The annual ice sculpture contest which was originally part of Geneseo's Victorian Walk weekend has been rescheduled for -Saturday, Jan. 20. Only 16 of a possible 40 blocks of ice have been reserved. "There are plenty of openings!" said high school art instructor Mel Snook.

50 Years Ago

Jan. 7, 1971

Geneseo Ministerial Association met Monday evening Jan. 4, in the Grace United Methodist church and Father Arthur Ryan of St Malachy's church was elected the new president. Rev Robert Kuhn, pastor of Concordia Lutheran church, was chosen vice president and Rev. Alfred Schubkegel, pastor of St. John's Lutheran church, was renamed secretary.

Two hundred fifty-seven babies were born in 1970 at the Hammond-Henry District Hospital.

100 Years Ago

Jan. 7, 1921

The New Year was welcomed in a blaze of glory amid a scene of gay revelry by sixty ex-servicemen at the stag banquet held in the dining room of the Geneseo House on New Year’s Eve. The serving started at ten, each course being greeted by a blast on the horns furnished the banqueters and a shower of multi-colored streamers giving the room a real carnival atmosphere.

Remember the ROUND-UP by the Farmers’ Institute on Tuesday, Jan. 11 and the “Gifts that Last” at the G.E. Ellis Jewelry Store.