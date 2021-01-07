Bos' celebrate 40 years together

Geneseo Republic

Kevin and Karen (Damhoff) Bos will celebrate 40 years together. They were married January 16, 1981, at the Newton Zion Reformed Church in Erie, IL, where they had met, beginning their life as a couple. The Reverend Perry DeGroot performed the service.

The Bos' are the owners of Bos Farm Repair in Geneseo. They have two children, Amber (Curt) Boelens of Geneseo and Aaron Bos also of Geneseo. They also have two grandchildren, Jade and Sawyer Boelens.