Looking Back Cambridge

Geneseo Republic

15 Years Ago

January 26, 2006

Cambridge Main Street volunteers are gathering items for the organization’s annual fundraiser, an auction on Saturday, January 28 at Stenzel’s Collectors Hall in downtown Cambridge. “There will be something for everyone,” noted Main Street Program Magaber Deb VanDeWoestyne. She encourages everyone to attend and get their Valentine’s Day shopping completed.

Melissa Haverbach of Cambridge, a junior physical education major at Monmouth College, was named to the 2005 fall semester Honor Roll.

Mark Johnson, president of bankORION in Cambridge, presents a check to Deb VanDeWoestyne, Cambridge Main Street program manager, for their annual dues. There are several membership options for businesses and residents.

Cambridge High School Principal Monte Munnsinger passed the following letter along to me and asked me to share it with you. “I want to commend and compliment the Cambridge High School players and coaching staff for their sportsmanship and professional conduct before, during and after the Class lA Championship football game on November 25, 2005. In all of my years as a high school football coach and official I have never witnessed such a high level of total cooperation and classy conduct from a group of young men and their coaches.

25 Years Ago

January 25, 1996

Although the area was spared the four to six inches of snow forecast for Thursday, January 18, a variety of precipitation combined with bitter cold temperatures led to weather advisories and school closings on Thursday and Friday.

Henry County Farm Service Agency formerly Agriculture Stabilization Conservation Service (A.S.C.S.) newly elected committee members are Jim Huffman, vice chairman Kenneth Westerlund and chairman Allen Ernst. The committee meets regularly to make policy decision on farm program administration in the county.

Martin Schmedt, 16, works on his creation at the annual ice sculpture contest held in Geneseo on Saturday, January 20. Normally a part of Geneseo’s Victorian Walk weekend the contest was postponed until January due to weather conditions during the Victorian Walk.

Hillcrest Nursing Home, rural Geneseo honored seven employees Wednesday afternoon, January 17 who have worked at the nursing home for 20 years or more. The employees, are Ellie Johnson of Geneseo, payroll supervisor, dietary and housekeeping for 2 years, Donna Rapp of Cambridge, housekeeping and laundry for 24 years, Michile Tiffenback of Geneseo, licensed practical nurse for 21 years; Gretchen Magerkurth of Cambridge,bookkeeper for 0 years and Jeanne Kirkpatrick of Geneseo, dietary for 24 years. Ann Viager of Geneseo, nursing for 21 years and Linda Martin of Galva, housekeeping for 24 years.

50 Years Ago

February 5, 1971

The Cambridge High School Chapter, Future Farmers of America mechanics team won the Section III contest conducted last week at Cambridge. Team members are Everette Schnowske, Steve Owens, Roger Gradert, Randy Edmund and Bob Stach.

Roger E. Scott, a senior at Cambridge High School, has been selected to receive the Good Citizens Award sponsored by the National Society, Sons of the American Revolution.

Dan Maeltzer, route 1, Osco, Henry County 4-H member has been named winner of the 1970 4-H Xtra Yield Soybean Scholarship on January 30, according to Fred L. Haegele, University of Illinois, assistant state 4-H program leader. He was selected as a result of his outstanding 4-H work in the projects, activities and leadership areas.

Plans for an old-fashioned box social and square dance Friday, Feb. 12 as one of the events scheduled for Henry County Grange members to note the centennial anniversary of the Illinois Grange were announced during a meeting of the Henry County Pomona Grange Monday night, Jan. 25 in the Burns Grange hall.

100 Years Ago

January 20, 1921

NO PAPER PUBLIHED.