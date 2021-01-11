Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Jan. 20, 2006

A $10,000 donation from one Geneseo couple has helped the group “Connect to the Canal” reach its fund-raising goal. Dale and Ann Lodge gave the donation, which will allow Connect to the Canal members to purchase a lot in Country Manor.

For a number of years, Geneseo residents wanting to swim during the winter months or on days with inclement weather were, for the most part, out of luck. That all changed on Jan. 7, 1996, with the grand opening of the indoor pool at the Geneseo Community Center. That pool now has seen a decade worth of aquatic exercise classes, lap swims and recreational enjoyment.

25 Years Ago

Jan. 19, 1996

One year ago Thursday and Friday, Jan. 19-20, the area was walloped with 15.1 inches-of snow, tying the second-place record for the area's heaviest snowfall in a 24-hour period which occurred Jan. 12-13, 1979, according to the National Weather Service. The record snowfall in 24 hours was 16.4 inches Jan. 3, 1971.

For five years now, four two-story cells have been operating every third day, removing rust from 60% of Geneseo’s water at the rate of 1,200 gallons per minute. The other 40% of the water supply comes from wells that don’t need iron removal.

50 Years Ago

Jan. 14, 1971

A resolution for the abatement of $43,437.50 of the General Obligation Bond taxes for the coming year was adopted by city council Tuesday night. The total levy to pay principal and interest on the $680,000 bond issue would amount to $83,437.00, according to Alderman Charles Hanford. The city found that its finances, through additional sales and income tax refunds would be able to pay.

Geneseo Art League is sponsoring a series of free art films, which are being shown at the League Studio Rooms, 110 S. State street. The public is invited.

100 Years Ago

Jan. 14, 1921

Sunday, Jan. 16th, will be observed as Christian Citizenship Day by the churches of this city. The conception of the state’s responsibility in the teaching and the instilling of moral principle is a very evident modern conviction. The right to punish crime involves the duty to teach morals or cease to punish criminals.

Dairy Meeting, Feb. 1, eight o’clock p.m., Geneseo Township High School. Discussion of vital dairy subjects by dairy authorities.