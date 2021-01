by Carol Townsend correspondent

Three Galva High School FFA members won jackets this year through the GROWMARK Mike Builta FFA jacket scholarship.

Mike was the vice-president of GROWMARK and died unexpectedly. His wife Sheila and two daughters Haley and Kelsey wanted to honor him by giving away 100 jackets in the scholarship this year.

The Galva winners, displaying their jackets are: Alexis Spivey, TJ Connor, and Taylor Burke.