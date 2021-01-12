Girl Scouts install Little Free Libraries

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Two members of Girl Scout Troop 5733 in Geneseo recently earned their Silver Awards by completing a service project that included installing two Little Free Libraries – one in the Level Acres neighborhood in Colona and the second library at Geneseo Park District’s Anderson Memorial Park on East Main St. in Geneseo.

Samantha Gerstel is the daughter of Jeff and Stacey Gerstel; and Jenna Freadhoff is the daughter of Greg and Nicole Freadhoff. The Scouts, both freshmen at Geneseo High School, built the little libraries, installed, painted and filled them with books.

The libraries contain donated books and the Gerstel and Freadhoff will maintain the libraries on a regular basis.

The next step for the two will be working toward their Girl Scout Gold Awards.