Health Department releases weekly data

Geneseo Republic

The Henry and Stark County Health Departments announce they have a cumulative total of 3923 “Confirmed Positive” and “Probable” Cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Henry County and 490 “Confirmed Positive” and “Probable” Cases in Stark County. The Department is now releasing its weekly “current data” on confirmed positive and probable cases:

Henry County Cumulative Confirmed Positive and Probable Covid-19 Cases: *3923

Henry County Current Active Cases: *232

Henry County Deaths: *44

Stark County Cumulative Confirmed Positive and Probable Covid-19 Cases: *490

Stark County Current Active Cases: *34

Stark County Deaths: *19

Henry & Stark County Cumulative Confirmed Positive & Probable Covid-19 Cases: *4413

Henry & Stark County Current Active Covid-19 Cases: *266

*Based On Confirmed Positive and Probable Covid-19 Cases As Of 1-12-21, Cumulative & Current Totals.

The Health Department notes, “Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, beginning November 6, 2020 and going forward, IDPH will report confirmed cases and probable cases combined. A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked, or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once. Probable deaths and confirmed deaths will continue to be reported separately.”