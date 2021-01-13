Marietta Hultgren

Geneseo Republic

Marietta I. Hultgren, 91, of Cambridge, died Monday, January 11, 2021, at Juniper Village in Louisville, CO. There will be a private committal service at Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge, for immediate family. Friends and extended family are invited to a celebration of Marietta’s life at a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Cambridge Lutheran Church or to one of the historical societies listed below. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge, is assisting the family.

Marietta Irene Hultgren was born March 7, 1929 in Geneseo, the daughter of George A. and Irene C. (Westerlund) Anderson. She was educated in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1947. She attended Augustana College in Rock Island from 1947 to 1948. Her marriage to Rodger D. Hultgren took place on October 17, 1948 in Cambridge. He passed away on May 23, 2016. She was a lifelong resident of Cambridge. Marietta was a devoted wife and mother. She enthusiastically embraced her role as grandmother and great grandmother.

She was a member of the Cambridge Lutheran Church, where she was active in W.E.L.C.A. Marietta had a keen interest in her family’s genealogy and spent countless hours researching her heritage. She was a member of the Cambridge Historical Society, the Andover Historical Society, and the Henry County Historical Society, serving as a docent in the society’s Bishop Hill museum.

Those surviving are three sons, Steven (Holly) Hultgren, Boulder, CO, David (Christy Schisler) Hultgren, Peoria, IL, Paul (Diane) Hultgren, Cheyenne, WY, grandchildren, Torrin (Barb) Hultgren, Seattle, WA, Brianna (Sergio) Santander, Lafayette, CO, Britt (Randy) Ramroop, Loganville, GA, Kajsa (Blu) Mork, Cheyenne, WY, Scott (Stephanie) Hultgren, Madison, WI, and Eric (Sarah) Hultgren, Brimfield, IL. Other survivors include twelve great grandchildren. Her husband and her parents preceded her in death.