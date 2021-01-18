Galva Jr-Sr to return to in-person Jan. 19

by Carol Townsend correspondent

Galva Junior-Senior High School went to remote learning this week due to a staff member testing positive for the virus.

Superintendent Doug O’Riley said that students will return to the classroom on Tuesday, January 19th.

Bids are out for new windows for Galva Elementary school according to Superintendent O’Riley.

The list of school board candidates were read at Monday nights meeting.

The list is as follows:

Seeking two 2 year seats are newcomers Eric Bates and Brittany Boston.

Seeking the three four year seats are: incumbent Andrew Larson, and newcomers Kaleena Conrad and Laura Burke.

Superintendent O’Riley and Jerry Becker the new superintendent as of July 1 will meet with the new candidates and give them the resources and goals for the Galva School Board and make sure they’ll have the materials to make the transition smooth.

They will also be invited to the February and March board meeting whether it be in person or online during the pandemic.

O’Riley reported that the Henry-Stark County Health Department called the Galva School District and asked how many vaccines are needed to vaccinate all of the employees. O’Riley said Tuesday afternoon that no date had been given yet for the school district employees to get their vaccines.

He said that 85% of the employees are signed up to get vaccinated. The district is not requiring their employees to get vaccinated.

O’Riley said that he hopes to have students back in school on more of a full time bases on Tuesday, April 6th which is the first day of the last nine week period. Masks and the 6 feet rule will still be in effect as the students have not been vaccinated and one is not available at this time for anyone under 16 years old.

The board voted to change the May board meeting from Monday, May 3rd to Monday, May 17th.