GEF gives gift cards to Geneseo School District employees

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Employees of the Geneseo School District received “thank you” gifts in their mailboxes earlier this week, from efforts of the Geneseo Education Foundation.

All District 228 employees found $50 Geneseo Chamber of Commerce gift cards when they checked their mailboxes on Monday, Jan. 18, which was a teacher’s in-service day.

Sharon Neumann, GEF director, said, “The Geneseo Education Foundation (GEF) and friends, who which to remain anonymous, together donated $14,700 to award all 294 Geneseo School District employees with a $50 Chamber Gift Card…Simply to thank our District employees and to express our gratitude to them for going above and beyond this past year.”

Neumann explained the idea of finding a way to thank “our educators” was discussed at the December board meeting of the GEF…”We reached out to Superintendent Dr. Adam Brumbaugh for ideas and he suggested giving each teacher (175) a $25 Geneseo Chamber gift card and said, “Local businesses are hurting and this would be a win-win. The total money is about the same,” he said.

With the total amount of money available at that time, the GEF board decided to gift all school district employees with a $25 Chamber gift card, Neumann said, and added, “Much to our surprise, we had additional supporters of GEF come forward to match our funds with an additional $6,000 which allowed us to double our gift amounts to the school district employees.”

Superintendent Brumbaugh said, “Serving in my third year as superintendent of this wonderful district, I continue to be amazed by the generosity of the Geneseo community. It is unparalleled. This gift from the Geneseo Education Foundation and other anonymous donors, will be both a blessing to our employees and a boost to the local economy. On behalf of all our employees, I humbly say ‘thank you.’”

Employees receiving the gift cards included administration, teachers, administrative assistants, nurses, social workers, lunch workers, custodians, instructional coaches, classroom aides and all other “talented district employees,” Neumann said.

The gift cards were distributed earlier this week, and an announcement was made via video from GEF board members thanking district employees.

Included with each gift card was a note with a message written by Neumann and Leslie Raya, GEF president, on behalf of GEF.

“The Geneseo Education Foundation appreciates every employee for their tireless efforts to engage and encourage our students during these most difficult of times. Funds donated by GEF were anonymously matched by generous supporters in the community to ensure that the employees know that they matter in our community and that their contributions and dedication do not go unnoticed. Thank you for continuing to help build a strong educational foundation in the Geneseo community – we appreciate you!”

For more information about GEF and how to support its mission, visit www.geneseoeducation.com, Face book or contact Neumann, GEF director, at geneseoeducation1@gmail.com.