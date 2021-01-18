Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

January 11, 2006

Army National Guard Pvt. Robert F. Swigart has graduated from basic training at Fort Jackson, Columbia, S.C.

The Galva High School chess team is busy preparing for its next competition, an all- day tournament in Peoria on January 21. Team members include Ross McIntire, Nick Dean, Scott Swanson Nathan Dobbels, Dane Halsall, Austin Dobbels, Nick Ballard, Zach Nordstrom and coaches Bob Flink and Tom Thompson. The team has a 2-1-1 record through Jan. 6 with Dean, Nordstrom and Ballard having won three out of four individual matches thus far.

Michael Stone of Altona traded his military uniform for street clothes Sunday, when returned home after serving a year in Iraq.

Terry Bolin was sworn in Thursday night as Altona’s new trustee, replacing Rich Cantrell, who resigned a few months ago.

25 Years Ago

January 10, 1996

APAC teleservices announced on Tuesday, that it will be opening a new telecommunications operation in Kewanee, bringing about 150 new jobs to the area.

Brian “Fox” Ellis, Oak Run, will be the Galva Artist in Residence beginning Feb. 19. The Galva Arts Council is sponsoring his residency called “Art in Schools.”

January 15 is the target date for the opening of the new Pizza Hut dining room in Galva, according to Doug Currier of Moss Management, Kewanee. Currier said, “We are shooting for the 15th but it will probably be a little bit later in the month than the 15th.”

Don Eiker of Lexington, formerly of Victoria and a ROVA High School graduate, will be inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in April.

50 Years Ago

January 14, 1971

Middle School Heavy Weights include Bob Frisby, John Grubaugh, Frankie Interial, Tim Williams, Ken Yeim, Allen Laverete, Marty Pickrel, Mark Zelnio, mgr., Bill Frisby, Mark Petlegrew, mgr., Mark Kemp, Gary Peterson, Dan Cramien, Floyd Reynolds, Mark Kelly, Dick Gartin, David Kerner, Kerry Floming and Coach Ron Engstrom.

Middle School Light weights are Dwain Jones, Ronnie Spiegel, Scott Hulstrom, Doug Anderson, Dan Wigant, Randy uanstrom, John Arter, Marshall Spivey, Kevin Collinson, Dennis Doye, Blaine Likes, Eddie Anderson, Bruce Gill, Tim Manping, Mark Maertens, Tim Edwards, mgr., Dave Rodgers, Roger Ericson, Roger Bell, Mark Nordstrom, Tim Barlow, Robert Brooks and Coach Dale Collis.

Terry Dwight Bolin, Oneida has been named to the Dean’s List for academic achievement at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Ill for the fall quarter.

Three classes elected new officers at Galva High School last week. They are Jamie Theesfield, freshman president; Ron Good, junior president; Pat Lee, senior president. Margaret Ausich, freshman vice president; Teri Chilberg, freshman secretary-treasurer; Carol Lynn, junior

secretary-treasurer; Tom Dehler, junior vice president; Larry Halsell, senior vice president and Carol Sawickes, sophomore secretary-treasurer. The sophomore will elect a president and vice president at a later date. Linda Jeffries, secretary treasurer of the senior class.

100 Years Ago

January 6, 1921

Eugene Nordgren returned to Augustana college in Rock Island Tuesday, after a two weeks’ visit here at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. A. J. Nordgren.

Misses Maude and Irene Murphy spent the holidays here at the home of their parents, Mr. and Mrs. John P. Murphy.

The Elks’ club of Galesburg, gave a very enjoyable dancing party las Friday evening, which was enjoyed by the following members and friends from Galva; Mr. and Mrs. J. O. Stephenson, Mrs. Bill Norling, Misses Mabel Magnuson, Gladys Curtis, Katherine Johnson and Joe Dickerson, Harold Otto, Joel Johnson and Forrest Bailey.

The schools of this city reopened Monday morning after the holiday vacation, but owing to the illness of two teachers they are somewhat handicapped. Mrs. Florence Best, who has been ailing for some time, and who is still not any strong, has resigned her position as music teacher, and Miss Caval, history teacher is also at her home in Mendota, suffering with inflammatory rheumatism. Mrs. Howard Magnuson is teaching in place of Miss Caval.