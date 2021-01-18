Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Jan. 27, 2006

Students in Mary Kelly’s special education class at Millikin Elementary School recently studied the world’s polar regions, after which, an igloo - made entirely out of milk cartons – was constructed in their classroom. The students collected hundreds of milk jugs over the holiday break in order to make the igloo.

There will be a Geneseo Youth Baseball Coaches Clinic for any current or potential youth baseball coach in the Geneseo area. Mitch Wylie, pitcher for the New York Mets, as well as some local collegiate coaches, will be on hand to teach some of the necessary skills when working with young players.

25 Years Ago

Jan. 26, 1996

First Presbyterian Church’s sanctuary is being completely renovated this winter. The work is slated to be completed by Easter Sunday, April 7.

Geneseo’s First Annual Shakespearean Festival needs a logo. So, the festival committee is sponsoring a contest to create one. The contest is open to anyone of any age and there are really few rules, according to spokesman Tom Terry.

50 Years Ago

Jan. 21, 1971

“Songs of Yesteryear” was the program given for Geneseo Music club Monday evening at the home of Mrs. William Bean. Mrs. Ruth Hagelin introduced the program.

An opening budget of $9,790 for the coming year was announced during the annual dinner meeting of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce Saturday night in the Masonic Temple.

100 Years Ago

Jan. 21, 1921

Any eighth grade graduate from the city or the country schools who has not entered high school, may do so Monday, Jan. 24. There are many boys and girls living in the country who have graduated from the eighth grade and have not thought of entering high school.

In a thrilling game ending up with a desperate attempt of the Juniors to overcome a big lead, the Geneseo high school triumphed over the St. Ambrose Juniors Saturday night by the score of 24 to 10. In the last few minutes of play the Little Saints played at a terrific pace to enlarge their score but the whistle came too soon.