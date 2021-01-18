Looking Back Orion

Geneseo Republic

15 Years Ago

January 6, 2006

Orion native Dave Martens is the new owner of the Historic Andover Inn restaurant. He took over on Monday, January 2.

Henry County Sheriff Gib Cady thanks good Samaritan Tony Maldonada of Colona Friday, December 20, for his courageous act in helping two people after a tragic car accident in the early hours of Thursday, September 8.

Jennifer Wright of Orion has been named to the 2005 Fall Outstanding Student Honor Roll at Northern Illinois University’s Department of Communication.

Orion wrestlers Tyler Clark and Eddie Zurcher won the championships at the 43rd annual Lyle King Princeton Invitational Tournament last weekend.

25 Years Ago

January 11, 1996

Two men have retired from area farm equipment manufacturers. They are Andrew Downey of Orion, a stocker trucker, retiring from Case Corporation, East Moline after 29 years and Richard Burcume of Lynn Center, a manual arc welder, retiring from John Deere Harvestor, East Moline after 30 years.

Five Orion High School students received Student of the Month awards for December at United Township Area Vocational Center, East Moline. They are Corey Finch, auto mechanics, Eric Warren, building trades, John Schmidt, welding, Samatha Evans, E.C.H.O. and Amy Thomas, graphic.

Playing hockey with rulers and checkers during indoor recess at C.R. Hanna Elementary School, Orion on Monday, January 8 are Nathan Spence, Brian Miller, Jason Francis, all of Orion. The boys are fifth grade students of Deb Pettit.

Orion High School music students Tricia Wallin,Christie Willard and Holly Martin were selected to participate in the 24 Annual Augustana College Honor Band Festival on Monday, January 15. The performance will be held at 7:00 p.m. on the Augustana Campus, Rock Island in Centennial Hall.

50 Years Ago

January 14, 1971

The Orion Chargers finished second in the Cornbelt Conference tournament held at Sherrard as they were beaten by the Rockridge Rockets 44-37 in the final game. They had reached the finals by defeating the Westmer Warriors by a 65-50 score and then eliminating Alwood in the semi-finals, winning the championship twice in 68 and 69 finishing second last year.

The Altar Society of Mary, Our Lady of Peace met Wednesday evening in the rectory. Newly elected officers were installed for 1971. They are president, Diane Gelaude; vice-president, Dale Jones; secretary, Judy Olson; treasurer, Mary Ash.

Fifteen girls attended the eighth birthday anniversary party of Kathy Seabloom on Saturday, January 9. Guests included Nina Fletcher, Julie Andrae, Robyn Wooley, Carol Lough, Denise Grundstrom, Christine Burson, Paula Mikkelson, Kelly Pettifer, Diane Green, Lissa Tillberg, Susan Nethercot, Malia Johnson, Dorinda Bowman, Joyce Hartwich and Sharon Foor. Kathy received many nice gifts. Prizes were won by Malia, Denise, Joyce, Diane, Lissa, Robyn, Paula and Julie. Patsy Sundeen assisted with the party.

Mrs. Arnold Miller will entertain the O.T.C. club in her home on Monday evening, January 18.

100 Years Ago

January 13, 1921

Carl Larson left Sunday evening for a six week’s stay at Excelsior Springs, MO where he will receive treatment and baths for a muscular trouble.

Mrs. Ella Barnes of Rock Island spent the week-end with Orion friends.

A meeting of all parties interested in road oiling for the coming season will be held at the Rohrbach & Lundgren garage Wednesday evening, January 19.

Mr. and Mrs. D. C. Keleher entertained the Stitch and Chatter club together with their husbands and a few invited friends at their home on Tuesday evening at a most novel second childhood party. The entire party was attired in children’s costumes, played kids games and enjoyed a substantial children’s luncheon, which ended up with ice cream cones and all day suckers.