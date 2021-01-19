Galva Pre-K sign up underway

by Carol Townsend correspondent

A sign-up for the 2021-22 Galva Pre-K program will be held February 1st through 5th at Galva Elementary School between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Children must be at least 3 years old by September 1, 2021. Because of limited enrollment, each child will be Screened in March to determine who will be eligible to attend.

Current Pre-K students returning to Pre-K for next year will be automatically registered for the 2021-22 school year.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Elementary office is not open to the public at this time. Parents can pick up paperwork in the Elementary foyer and return it there after completing it.