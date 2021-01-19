SUBSCRIBE NOW
Galva's New Year baby - Colson Mertz

by Carol Townsend correspondent
Galva's New Year baby, Colson Mertz with parents Anthony and Katy.

Galva’s first baby for 2021 was Colson Robert  Mertz and his proud parents Anthony and Katy Mertz of Galva.

Colson was born January 3, 2021 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was 8 lb 7.6oz and was 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Greg and Kathy Fargher of rural Galva.

Paternal grandparents are: Tom and Coleen Mertz and paternal great grandparents are Robert and  Deloris  Bruns

He was presented a gift basket  from Galva Ready to Grow and a onesie with Galva’s first baby of 2021  made by Uncommon Groove.