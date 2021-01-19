Geneseo band students selected to IMEA program

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Eleven Geneseo High School Band students auditioned remotely and were selected for the 2021 Illinois Music Educator’s Association All-State Student Program.

They are:

-Brynley Castro – clarinet – Band.

-Ines Gonzalez – clarinet – Band.

-Jade Jones – alto saxophone – Band.

-Mara Lowe – English horn – Band.

-William Plumley – tuba – Orchestra.

-Anna Poel – trumpet – Band.

-Emily Roberts – bassoon – Orchestra.

-Thomas Robertson – clarinet – Band.

-Emma Stone – tuba – Orchestra.

-Zander Ulam – percussion – Band.

-Taylor VanDeVoorde – clarinet – Band.

Steve Scherer, band director at GHS, explained that the 2021 Illinois Music Educators Conference has been cancelled due to Covid-19. It normally takes place at the end of January each year. The ILMEA is tentatively holding May 10-13, 2021, in Peoria for an All-State Student Experience, if they are allowed to gather at that time. The decision on whether to move forward with those in-person dates, or move to a virtual event, will be made by Feb. 15.

During a typical school year, the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) invites junior high and senior high school students from all areas of the State to prepare for and attend auditions to be selected into District Band, Chorus, Jazz and Orchestra ensembles.

In the fall of 2020, the IMEA wanted to offer this experience despite remote learning and changes in teaching environments, and launched the first-ever digital audition opportunity for music students in Illinois.

Over 8,500 students submitted auditions in these different areas of music education and of those submissions, over 6,500 students were selected for participation in the 2020 Virtual District Festival, to take the place of an in-person performance festival.

The virtual event featured master classes preened by expert practitioners from around the country offering performance advice, tips and techniques to participating students, as well as a keynote address presented by Professor Barry Hauser of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Students in grades 10-12 are eligible to be selected into ILMEA All-State Programs for Band, Chorus, Jazz and Orchestra; of the 6,000 high school students who auditioned and the 4,700 students who were selected into District Festivals, ILMEA announced that approximately 1,500 students have been named into the 2021 ILMEA All-State Students Programs.

In addition to the performing ensembles, this group also includes students who applied for and were accepted into the Future Music Educators Seminar for those students interested in pursuing careers as professional music educators, and the students who entered the ILMEA Composition Contest and were selected to participate in the Composition Track, a workshop geared towards those students who are working in the areas of traditional composition, remix, singer/songwriter and other areas of music writing and production.

Information from the IMEA states: “The ILMEA Student Programs have been developed to encourage musical performance and creative expression and the many forms that may take for student musicians. Ensembles include symphonic orchestras, wind bands, choral ensembles, jazz bands and combos and vocal jazz ensembles. The students named into these ensembles represent the best and brightest student musicians and the high-quality music education provided by music educators across Illinois.”