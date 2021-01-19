Police News

Geneseo Republic

Henry County Sheriff's Office

-On Friday, January 8th at 6:49P.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on 11th St. in Kewanee. The driver of the vehicle, Michael Duytschaver (age 19) of Kewanee, was issued a citation for speeding (37/30) and a criminal notice to appear in court for the charge of illegal possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor.

-On Saturday, January 9th at 1:58A.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Geneseo. The driver of the vehicle, Elijah Williams (age 34) of Omaha, NE., was issued notice to appear citations for speeding (91/70) and failure to secure child in appropriate child restraint. He was also arrested on a LaSalle County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on the original charge of driving on a suspended drivers license. He was taken to the Henry County Jail. He later posted bond and was released.

-On Saturday, January 9th at 10:34A.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on N1750 Ave. north of Orion, IL. The driver of the vehicle, Jamie Phillips (age 47) of rural Orion, IL., was issued a notice to appear citation for driving on a revoked drivers license. He was also arrested on a Henry County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on the original charge of felony driving revoked. He posted bond and was released.

-On Sunday, January 10th at 2:36A.M. Henry County Deputy went to a residence on S. Chestnut St. in Kewanee, IL. and arrested Jeremy DeBord (age 39) of Kewanee on a Henry County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on the original charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated domestic battery, and violation of bail bond. He was taken to the Henry County Jail. Also arrested was Alisha Nightingale (age 39) of Kewanee on a Henry County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on the original charges of aggravated battery, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer. She was taken to the Henry County Jail.

-On Sunday, January 10th at 9:31P.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a single vehicle traffic crash on N2120 Ave east of Geneseo. No injuries reported. The juvenile driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

-On Thursday, January 14th at 5:40P.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a single vehicle traffic crash on Il. Hwy. 81 west of Kewanee. Non-life threatening injuries reported. After initial investigation Deputies issued the driver of the vehicle, Jordan Henley (25) of Coal Valley, IL., notice to appear citations for the charges of failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, failure to report accident to police authority, failure to wear seatbelt, and driving on a suspended drivers license.

-On Friday, January 15th at 9:42P.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on S. Chestnut St. in Kewanee. The driver of the vehicle, Shawn Hall (age 48) of Toulon, IL., was notice to appear citations for operating a vehicle without lights when required, operating an uninsured vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol, possession of adult use cannabis in vehicle, and DUI. Shawn was also arrested on the charges of threatening a public official and aggravated assault. He was taken to the Henry County Jail.

-On Saturday, January 16th at 4:06A.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a prowler complaint at a residence on W. Exchange St. in Cambridge, IL. After initial investigation Deputies arrested Kara Hensley (age 31) of Davenport, IA. on a Rock Island County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on the original charge of driving on a suspended drivers license.

-On Saturday, January 16th at 5:08P.M. Henry County Deputy was investigating a suspicious person on W. Main St. in Geneseo. After initial investigation Deputies issued Michael Gehn (age 55) of Geneseo, IL. a notice to appear citation for driving on a suspended drivers license.

-On Sunday, January 17th at 3:58A.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on 4th Ave. in Colona, IL. The driver of the vehicle, Tyler Schofield (age 26) of Colona, IL., was issued notice to appear citations for operating an uninsured vehicle and operating a vehicle with no valid drivers license.

-On Monday, January 18th at 11:06A.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on S. Oakwood Ave. in Geneseo, IL. The driver of the vehicle, Sianna Jefferson (age 33) of Hazel Crest, IL., was issued a notice to appear citation for operating a vehicle with no valid drivers license.

-On Monday, January 18th at 4:09P.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on N. High St. in rural Colona, IL. After initial investigation Deputies arrested Christine Kotaska (age 35) of rural Colona for the charges of aggravated domestic battery and endangering the life of a child. She was taken to the Henry County Jail.

-On Monday, January 18th at 7:40P.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on E750 St. in rural Colona, IL. After initial investigation Deputies arrested Troy Barkema (age 53) of rural Colan for the charge of domestic battery. He was taken to the Henry County Jail.

Galva Police Department

January 11

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of SW 4th Street to assist a citizen.

January 12

Officer was dispatched to the 800 block of NW 4th Ave for a report involving a cat bite.

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of South Center Ave for a report involving two dogs running loose. Officer was not able to catch them.

Officer was dispatched to a loose dog complaint in the 400 block of NW 4th Street. The owner located the dog.

Officer was dispatched to assist a motorist on Market Street.

Officer was dispatched to assist a motorist that was out-of-fuel just east of town on Route 34.

Officer had to force entry into a residence on NW 7th Ave for a subject that had fallen and needed medical attention.

January 13

Officer was dispatched to a verbal domestic dispute in the 100 block of SE 3rd Street.

January 14

Officer was dispatched to a fight complaint in the 300 block of Front Street. This case remains under investigation.

January 15

Officer was dispatched to a loud noise complaint in the 00 block of SW 4th Street.

Officer was dispatched to the 700 block of NW 4th Ave for a loose dog complaint. The dog was impounded.

January 16

Officer , along with the fire dept and Stark Co Medic, were dispatched to a structure fire in the 00 block of SW 4th Street. It was determined to be food burning on the stove.

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Front Street for a 9-1-1 hang up call. It was an accidental pocket dial.

January 17

Officer was dispatched to assist a citizen in the 100 block of SW 10th Ave.

Geneseo Police Department

01/13/2021 Disturbance-S. StateStreet, Officers responded to a reported verbal disturbance. Officers spoke with all parties involved.One subject left the area voluntarily.

01/14/2021 Disorderly Conduct-S. Oakwood Ave, the complainant reported they had received threatening text messages from their sister’s boyfriend. The complainant provided text messages to the officers for review.

01/14/2021 Assist Citizen-S. StateStreet, Officers spoke with the complainant about a previously reported verbal disturbance providing them with additional information.

01/14/2021 Domestic Battery-Crimson King, the complainant reported a domestic disturbance.

01/15/2021 Recovered Stolen Vehicle-S. Stewart Street-Officers recovered a stolen vehicle from Manchester, NH. Officers arrested 19-year-old Riley Winter for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Winter was transported to the Henry County Jail. All subject arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

01/15/2021Custody Dispute-S. Oakwood Av, Officers spoke with the complainant in reference to a custody dispute. Officers provided the complainant with information.