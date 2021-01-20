Henry County Republicans to meet

Geneseo Republic

The Henry County Republicans announce plans for a meeting on Monday, January 25 in Cambridge. The meeting will be at the Cambridge Community & Youth Center, 407 N West Street with both an in person and a virtual option via zoom beginning at 6:30 pm.

All Republican precinct committee persons, elected officials and volunteers are invited to attend the meeting. Agenda will include a review of the 2020 election, the April 2021 consolidated elections, planning for 2020 activities and an update on the recent session by State Representative Dan Swanson.

Those attending in person will need to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Questions regarding the meeting or for information on participating by zoom contact Jan Weber, chairman, at 309-714-1617. In case of inclement winter weather the in person meeting would be cancelled.