First Baptist Church of Galva welcomes pastor

Geneseo Republic

On January 31, 2021 at 10:00 AM, First Baptist Church of Galva will welcome to the pulpit their new pastor, Rev. Bryan Griem of Barstow, California. The vote to retain his services was held in December and was unanimous.

Pastor Bryan has a Bachelor's degree from Biola University in Biblical Studies, a Master's degree from Talbot Seminary in Philosophy of Religion and Ethics and a Masters of Divinity from Fuller Seminary in Pastoral Ministry. He is a very conservative Christian Bible-believing man.

His wife, Joy, was once a professional coloratura soprano and obviously has a beautiful singing voice!

Pastor Bryan and Joy are residing in Galva.

Beginning February 7, First Baptist will resume Sunday School classes at 9:00 AM and move their worship service to 10:30 AM. Masks are required and social distancing suggested.