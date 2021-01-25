Annawan approves co op with Wethersfield

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Annawan School Board members, at their meeting on Jan. 20, approved renewing the school’s two-year cooperative athletic agreements with Wethersfield High School for both junior high and high school sports.

The two schools will continue their cooperative relationship for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years in junior high baseball, softball and football and at the high school level in baseball, softball, football as well as track, golf and cross country.

Superintendent Matt Nordstrom said, “We appreciate our relationship with the Wethersfield School District, and feel that we are one of the best athletic cooperatives in the state.”

Nordstrom also commented on the students in the Annawan schools approaching their 100th day of in-person instruction and he said, “We feel very fortunate to have been able to offer in-person instruction sine the beginning of the school year.”

He also said Covid-19 vaccines have been offered to school district staff from the Henry County Health Dept…”I feel this is a great milestone in turning the corner on the pandemic.”