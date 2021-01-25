Drive Thru vaccine clinic with online registration available

Geneseo Republic

The Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management announce that most of 1A (Healthcare Workers) and the 1B (Essential Worker Groups: Education/First Responders) have been vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine. Therefore they look forward to move fully into Phase 1B. Phase 1B will include all Henry and Stark County residents age 65 and over, and remaining healthcare (1A) and frontline essential workers (1B).

The Henry and Stark County Health Department announces that its online registration system for COVID-19 vaccine clinics registration and reservations is now operational. To enroll you will only need to be able to access our website and then have a valid email for receiving your confirmation of registration.

To reserve your participation at one of the scheduled Drive-Thru Covid-19 Vaccine Clinics the Health Department and OEM are asking anyone eligible for Phases 1A & 1B to go to their website at www.henrystarkhealth.com and complete a simple On-Line “COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Registration Form.”

Sandy Sommer, RN Director of Clinical Services with the Henry and Stark County Health Departments states, “Please note, family and friends can help older individuals to register for these clinics. And if you are an individual without internet access or a valid email address; please ask family and friends to assist you in this extremely easy and user friendly registration system.”

When you go to the website you will see instructions, information, and links to scheduled clinic dates and times. Click on the Link “Henry/Stark County Covid Vaccine Registration” of the clinic you would like to register for and complete the form to register and reserve your vaccine that day.

Here are the simple instructions to reserve your place at one of the upcoming Drive Thru Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics:

1) Visit www.henrystarkhealth.com

2) Click on the any of the Date and Time Links based one your preference. Please note: Date and Time may fill up fast.

3) Fill out the “Covid Vaccine Registration Form.” You must fill out separate forms for each person wanting the shot. (You will need a valid email address to complete the registration process.)

4) If you are assisting someone else you will need to know: Name, Address, Phone Number, Address, Date of Birth, Age, and Sex.

5) If a Link says “Already Full,” go to another time slot.

6) You will then be emailed your confirmation of the clinic date, time of vaccine reservation, and a map and directions to the clinic location. DO NOT COME EARLY, there is sufficient vaccine for all time slots.

7) You will only need to bring a valid Government Issued ID and; if under 65, Proof of Healthcare or Essential employee status, such as a Corporate ID/Badge.

8) Once Clinics are “Closed/Filled” due to available vaccine supply; please choose another clinic date and register. Clinic dates will be added weekly for the foreseeable future.

The clinics will be held at Black Hawk College-East Campus, 26230 Black Hawk Road, Galva, IL. Clinics and number of participants will be based on vaccine availability and are subject to change. Drive-Thru clinics and site limitations are necessary due to social distancing requirements, central location for entire service area, winter weather conditions, and the recommended wait time after receiving the vaccine.

VACCINE DISTRIBUTION PRIORITY GROUPS:

1A Frontline Healthcare Workers

1B Residents Age 65 and Over; and remaining Essential Workers (see below)

Essential Workers include:

First Responders (fire, law enforcement, 911 workers, security, school officers, municipal and public works employees)

Education (teachers, principals, student support, student aids, licensed day care)

Food & Agriculture (agriculture-related industry workers in congregate settings)

Manufacturing, USPS workers, Public Transit, Grocery Store Workers, Shelters,

Adult Day Care, Psycho-Social Rehab Workers.

The Health Department and OEM thank all our area residents for their continued support and patience during the Covid-19 vaccine distribution rollout and note that when we work together there’s nothing we cannot achieve and overcome. For more information on the Covid-19 vaccine distribution plan in Illinois go to: http://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-faq