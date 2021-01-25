Galva Park Superintendent steps down

by Carol Townsend correspondent

Keith “Lou” Patty resigned as Galva Park District Superintendent as of January 31. The board accepted his resignation. The board will be putting an ad in the local papers for the position. Board members Patrick Sloan and Larry Morse will be reviewing all applicants for the position.

The new superintendent will receive $7,500 per year and the treasurer’s salary was increased 5%.

Brittany Stewart, the treasurer reported that $6,100 of recent donations were put toward the pool loan to pay it down.

The board went over a bid from Sallee Home Improvement for siding the Herbster house. The bid was for approximately $40,000. The board tabled the bid for the siding at this time.

The board approved for Aidan Moore to rebuild the softball dugout for his Eagle Scout project.

The board will provide the materials and stipulated that the project be completed by May 1, 2021.

The board approved for Brandt Turnbull to paint the inside of the bathhouse.

Patty reported that he is still looking for a pool drain cover and a new flow meter is needed.

The board went into closed session to discuss real estate.