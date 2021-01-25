GEF announces grants, including Chromebooks for St. Malachy's

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Touchscreen Chromebooks are available to all 113 students at St. Malachy’s Catholic School in Geneseo, and 20 of those Chromebooks are available through a $5,236.80 grant from the Geneseo Education Foundation.

Students in the Geneseo School District continue to receive many “extras” to their projects and programs with funds provided by the Geneseo Education Foundation.

The Geneseo Education Foundation (GEF), formerly known as the Geneseo Endowment for Excellence in Education (GEEE) approved nearly $79,000 during the fall 2020 grant cycle, according to Sharon Neumann, GEF director.

The grant money is given to District 228 to enhance the educational experience of district students.

Heather Francque, principal at St. Malachy’s, expressed appreciation to the GEF and said, “Thank you to the Geneseo Education Foundation which recently awarded St. Malachy’s School a $5,000 grant to purchase 20 Touchscreen Chromebooks . New Chromebooks have been ordered, however, because of the high demand, we are anxiously awaiting their delivery in February or March.”

“We are very grateful to the GEF and their support of our school and the community at large,” she said. “Through GEF and our Parents Club organization, we have had the opportunity to purchase and issue a Chromebook for school and home use to each of our 113 students.”

“We appreciate the GEF and their commitment to excellence in education and for providing students with innovative opportunities that foster school improvement,” Francque added.

For more information about GEF and about supporting its mission, visit http://www.geneseoeducation.com/ or contact Neumann at geneseoeducation1@gmail.com or call 309-944-5522.

The approved grants:

-Geneseo High School – Clever Touch Board – Brian Stahl for $1,634.00; Reading & S/E Support – Michele Ganson for $150.00; Metal Fabrication Center – Kyle Bess for $25,500; Physical Science Tech update – Casey Komel and Fran Hirschfelder for $11,487.00; Technology for GFAC – Todd Ehlert for $7,603; Transition Learning-curriculum cash register – Rosemary Kroener for $154.99.

-Geneseo Middle School – Sixth Grade Science Lab – Deb Wagner and Jenny Johnson for $1,200.00; Courtyard Sun Shades and Tables – Jill DePauw and Jenny Johnson for $8,093.00; Large Format Painting/Drawing – Joan Soppe for $1,365.00; New Marching Drums – John Versluis for $2,000; Second Step Social Emotional Curriculum – Amy Feely for $2,749.00; Wellness-Weights/Equipment – Karna Frerichs for $780.

-Millikin School – Book Room – Christy Sancken for $1,500.00; ORFF Instruments – Christine Rogers for $5,575.78.

-Northside School – Leveled Readers – Kellie Schultz for $136.00; Sensory Needs for Success! –Samantha Kida for $1,324.90.

-Southwest School – Handwriting Without Tears – Sheila Arnold and Michelle Fryrear for $770.85; Razor Scooters for Physical Education - Aaron Skopec for $1,600.

-St. Malachy’s 20 Touchscreen Chromebooks for $5,236.80.