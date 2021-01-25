Geneseo Save A Lot to close

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

“Store Closing 20 % Off” is what the sign says at Geneseo Save A Lot, located at the south edge of Geneseo. Heather Raffelson, director of marketing for Beck Oil Co., which owns the Geneseo Save A Lot, in addition to 16 Beck’s Gas Stations and Convenience Stores in Illinois, said the store will close permanently Feb. 28, or sooner if the inventory is depleted. The building is owned by Beck Oil and has been sold, according to Raffelson, who added, “We would like to thank the community and our employees for the support the last 5 ½ years.”