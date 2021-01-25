Health Department offers Family Planning

Geneseo Republic

The Henry and Stark County Health Department and the staff of their First Choice Healthcare Clinics in Kewanee and Colona remind area residents of their Family Planning clinic program.

Through the family planning clinic program, the Health Department hopes to give women the information and means they need to plan pregnancies and make responsible decisions. The program also hopes to detect other health problems early in their development so that clients can be referred to other health care providers for treatment.

Clinics are held at the Health Department’s 3 office locations: Route 78 South, Kewanee (309) 852-5272; 103 1st St., Colona (309) 792-4011; and 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island (309) 794-7088. Appointments, which are necessary, may be made by contacting the Health Department.

The family planning program provides annual physical exams to area women, including a breast exam and pap smear.

The clinic accepts medicaid payments and private pay. A sliding fee scale, based on the client's income, had been established to assist low-income families to obtain services. In addition, grant funds are available for those who meet certain eligibility requirements.

In addition to contraceptive services, the clinic also offers pregnancy testing.

For more information or to schedule an appointment call the Health First Choice Healthcare Clinic nearest you Kewanee (309) 852-2572 or Colona (309) 792-4011 or visit our website at www.henrystarkhealth.com or find us on Facebook at Henry and Stark County Health Departments or Follow Us on Twitter.