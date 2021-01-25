Valentines delivered to seniors from Park District

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Andrew Sigwalt, Superintendent of Recreation for the Geneseo Park District, puts together one of the free Valentine’s Day Activity Packets he will deliver to area seniors from the Park District.

The Valentine’s Day gift is a Happy Valentine’s Day greeting from the Park District and is limited to 50 seniors who are residents of the Park District.

The free packets will be delivered on Saturday, Feb. 13. To reserve a packet, visit or call the Park District at 309-944-5695. Anyone making a request for a packet is asked to leave their name, address and phone number.

For those seniors who reserved a packet but are not at home on Feb. 13, packets will be left at the front door.

Each Activity Packet contains:

-Word Search.

-Crossword Puzzle.

-Trivia Questions.

-Watercolor Pencils (directions on back).

-Pencil Sharpener.

-Watercolor Paper.

-Brush.

- (2) Watercolor Postcards with stamps.

-Playing Cards.

-Cookies.