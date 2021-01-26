Atkinson Council looks at water mains

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Village board members had their questions answered regarding the size of easements for the village water main project.

At their recent January meeting, Atkinson Village board members learned from Zach Howell, representing Shive-Hattery, Inc., engineering firm from Moline that the 10-ft. easements in the water main plans are included in the event that if anything needed to be added, there would be room in the easement.

The board had questioned whether the easements could be less than 10 ft. and Howell said they could be less, but the 10 ft. insures room for additional work that may be needed.

The water main project, which includes new meters, valves and fire hydrants throughout the village, is being paid through a forgiveness loan.